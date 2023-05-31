Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 68.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $348.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.64. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,932.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

