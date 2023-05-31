Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Short Interest Down 10.6% in May

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.49. The company had a trading volume of 394,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,514. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.19. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading

