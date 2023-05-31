Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 534,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 185,023 shares.The stock last traded at $35.15 and had previously closed at $35.38.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.