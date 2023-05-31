Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 534,611 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the previous session’s volume of 185,023 shares.The stock last traded at $35.15 and had previously closed at $35.38.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.85.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.