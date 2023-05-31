Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 171478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.

Freedom Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom

Freedom Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Freedom by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Freedom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Freedom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freedom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Freedom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

