Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.00

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $82.63, with a volume of 171478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.58.
Freedom Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freedom (FRHC)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.