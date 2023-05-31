FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $52.46

Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $52.46 and last traded at $53.79, with a volume of 6651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.98.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.68. The firm has a market cap of $504.81 million, a P/E ratio of 114.85 and a beta of 0.61.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,804.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 5,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $330,953.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,804.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 3,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $216,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,999.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in FRP by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in FRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in FRP by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FRP by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential, and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties.

