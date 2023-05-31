Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,742,644 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,742,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,639,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Valley National Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,039,000 after buying an additional 507,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,720,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 332,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,826,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,817,000 after buying an additional 948,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Suresh L. Sani purchased 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at $69,331.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,635.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Suresh L. Sani acquired 4,416 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.70 per share, for a total transaction of $69,331.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,331.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

VLY traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. 677,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,441. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.08.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

