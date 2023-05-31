Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230,388 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $68,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 168,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 30,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,105. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total value of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,064. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,262 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,289. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.