Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,624,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $33,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 88.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 49.5% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,709,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after purchasing an additional 566,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,110,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 394,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 254,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.