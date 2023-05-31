Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $26.81 Million Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,427,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,872 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.99% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $26,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 886.3% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,155,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,140 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 540,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1,014.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 531,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Down 3.7 %

American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,461. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $800.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.