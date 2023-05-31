Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $62.94 Million Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 964,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,319 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.90% of Gentherm worth $62,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Gentherm Stock Down 2.4 %

THRM traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $54.47. 19,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,039. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 89.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.56 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentherm news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

