Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $75.02 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Virtu Financial worth $75,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,482.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIRT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 95,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.21. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $373.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.19 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

