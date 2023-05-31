Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 310,337 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.93% of Kontoor Brands worth $42,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTB. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.31. 39,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,370. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

