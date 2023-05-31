Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 268,891 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,624,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268,891 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $46,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,957,000 after buying an additional 584,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Veradigm by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136,905 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,926,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,989,000 after purchasing an additional 620,612 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59. Veradigm Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

