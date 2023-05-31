Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,746 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,746 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Stifel Financial worth $37,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89,580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,827,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,775,000 after acquiring an additional 57,453 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,781,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,295,000 after acquiring an additional 470,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,972 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,380,000 after buying an additional 801,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,377,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,752,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,374,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Stifel Financial Price Performance
Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.
Stifel Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.
Stifel Financial Profile
Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.
