Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,773,081 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 120,137 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Washington Federal worth $59,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

WAFD stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.12.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $108,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 15,848 shares of company stock valued at $361,626 in the last ninety days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

