Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Buys 968 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.87. 460,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,697. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 215.49%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

