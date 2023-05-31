Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MSCI traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,044. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $504.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.04. The stock has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.14. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.63 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The company had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.50.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

