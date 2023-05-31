Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $379,000 Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 291,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 24,130 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in PACCAR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in PACCAR by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 173,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 68,529 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in PACCAR by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Stock Performance
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
