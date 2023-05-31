Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $397,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.37. The company had a trading volume of 116,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,412. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,362,249.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,348 shares of company stock worth $4,068,713. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

