Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,911.7% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,228 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,960,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE STZ traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.15. 101,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,645. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day moving average of $229.57.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.45.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

