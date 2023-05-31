Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 143,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,415,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on A. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

