Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $511,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Centene by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.71. The company had a trading volume of 362,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.