Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Increases Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 88.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $125,024.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,252.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,963 shares of company stock worth $14,769,549 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. The company had a trading volume of 565,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,080,328. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $52.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.97.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

