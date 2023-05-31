Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 207 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Hershey by 185.9% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,115,000 after acquiring an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hershey by 136.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after acquiring an additional 327,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 344,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after acquiring an additional 283,676 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,656. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.63 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,713 shares of company stock worth $12,965,849 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

