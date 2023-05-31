Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Purchases 217 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,897,000 after acquiring an additional 106,591 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.80.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Performance

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Moody’s news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $146,580.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MCO traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, hitting $311.78. 173,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,693. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.