FY2023 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Option Care Health by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health



Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

