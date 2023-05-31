G999 Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $511.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, G999 has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00051977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00038845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000973 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.