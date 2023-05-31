Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 27,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,746 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.8% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.77. 116,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,462. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.