Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,668 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $19,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,339 shares of company stock worth $3,912,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.61. The stock had a trading volume of 837,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,455. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

