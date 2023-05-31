Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 12,234 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 232.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $54,326,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,743,000 after purchasing an additional 833,389 shares during the period.

JEPI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,997,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $58.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day moving average is $54.70.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

