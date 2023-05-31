Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,901 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,992,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,309 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 245,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.56.

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $30.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,012,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,992,107. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

