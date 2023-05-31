Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 522,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,270 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 740,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 388,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 702,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,489,000 after purchasing an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 691,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,938,000 after buying an additional 106,695 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMST stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. 386,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.61.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

