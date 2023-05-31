Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mastercard by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,025,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,618,000 after buying an additional 468,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Mastercard by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,994,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,289,000 after buying an additional 456,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,294,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,469. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $362.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $342.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.