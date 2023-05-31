Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 12,250 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,425,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,048. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

