Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 3,200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 2.6% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $26,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,473 shares of company stock worth $29,648,159. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO remained flat at $59.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,003. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $258.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.