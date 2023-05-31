Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after purchasing an additional 710,995 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after purchasing an additional 567,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VTI traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,248. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

