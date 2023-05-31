Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $427.69. 973,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,165,574. The company has a market cap of $405.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $391.85 and a 200-day moving average of $363.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.11 and a one year high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

