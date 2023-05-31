Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Down 8.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.28. 2,827,664 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 4,162,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.
Separately, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
The stock has a market cap of $598.88 million, a P/E ratio of 235.24 and a beta of -0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 108.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter worth $3,276,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 648,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 58,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. The company was founded by Xiang Dong Chen in June 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
