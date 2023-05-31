Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 3,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,845,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,964,000 after purchasing an additional 492,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.53. 924,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,724. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.27. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

