Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock Holdings Cut by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,744 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises 3.4% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Gartner worth $23,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after purchasing an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gartner by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,227,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,892 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.86.

In other news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total value of $277,420.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,538.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT traded up $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.05. The stock had a trading volume of 325,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,477. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.95. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

