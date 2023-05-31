Gateway Protocol Price Hits $0.81 on Major Exchanges (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 70% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. In the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.94 million and approximately $133.52 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol launched on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Gateway Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.69848577 USD and is up 182.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

