Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 4.4% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,092. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATVI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

