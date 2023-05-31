Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Invests $6.45 Million in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. Uber Technologies accounts for about 6.6% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.87.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company had a trading volume of 11,884,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,351,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $40.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

