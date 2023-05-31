Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 9,347 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000. MercadoLibre accounts for 8.1% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 707,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,343,000 after buying an additional 23,855 shares in the last quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,370.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,294 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $8.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,240.77. 193,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,992. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,269.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MELI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,480.50.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Featured Stories

