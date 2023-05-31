Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GENC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GENC. StockNews.com upgraded Gencor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet raised Gencor Industries from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gencor Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 35,103 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Gencor Industries by 22.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 476,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Gencor Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 40.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries Stock Up 4.0 %

About Gencor Industries

Shares of GENC traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,497. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10. Gencor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

