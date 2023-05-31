General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,792,618 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,565,000 after acquiring an additional 572,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 13.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $391,737,000 after acquiring an additional 158,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.