Generation Investment Management LLP Buys 386,116 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,639,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,116 shares during the period. Cooper Companies makes up about 3.1% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 3.32% of Cooper Companies worth $542,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,377,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,554,000 after buying an additional 229,133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,198,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,372,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,577,676 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,349,000 after buying an additional 118,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 341,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after buying an additional 85,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,640,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,451,962. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.82.

COO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.46. 230,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,494. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.21 and a 12-month high of $395.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

