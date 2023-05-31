Generation Investment Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Generation Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,046,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 191,147 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 4.0% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Generation Investment Management LLP owned 2.59% of Gartner worth $688,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth $33,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.24, for a total transaction of $277,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,538.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $343.85. The stock had a trading volume of 295,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,074. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.26 and a 200-day moving average of $328.95.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Further Reading

