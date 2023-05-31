Generation Investment Management LLP Sells 65,427 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Generation Investment Management LLP decreased its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,075,670 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65,427 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.5% of Generation Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Generation Investment Management LLP owned about 2.08% of Carlisle Companies worth $253,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.67.

Shares of CSL stock traded down $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $212.72. The stock had a trading volume of 162,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,966. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.52. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

