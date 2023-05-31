Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Gap Down to $157.70

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $157.70, but opened at $147.81. Genuine Parts shares last traded at $147.61, with a volume of 188,731 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.85.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

